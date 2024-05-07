‘Na Devil work’ Delta man says after killing Sugar Mummy over 100k (Video)

A man identified as Akpoveta School, has reportedly killed his ‘Sugar Mummy’, Glory Akpaku, following a disagreement over N100,000.

The Delta State Police Command spokesman, Bright Edafe, who posted a video on Tuesday on his X account @Brightgoldenboy, said School stabbed Akpaku to death after she failed to return him the money he had been giving her to save for him.

Edafe said the suspect who has been arrested allegedly confessed to stabbing the deceased three times in the back, neck, and stomach.

He stated that the suspect further confessed that when he demanded for the money from Akpaku, the deceased promised to give him the money when she returned from the market.

The suspect, according to the police image maker, then threatened her by saying he would reveal their secret relationship to her child, which angered her and led her to say that she would not give him the money anymore.

“I share stories like this so we can learn from the mistakes of others,” the police spokesman said.

“So, this suspect, Akpoveta School, allegedly murdered his sugar mummy, Glory Akpaku, over her failure to give him back the money she was helping him save.

“When asked why he did, he said ‘NA DEVIL WORK.’ pls watch and share.”

