Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Gov Yussuf re-installs Sanusi as Emir of Kano (Video)

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Friday reinstated Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.Read more

2. Terrorism: Only the court can decide Nnamdi Kanu’s fate – Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said on Friday the offence of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was a difficult one that can only be determined by the court.Read more

3. Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 253 suspected terrorists in seven days

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops operating in the various theatre commands killed 253 suspected terrorists last week.Read more

4. KANO EMIRATES: Discontent simmers as protests erupt over Sanusi’s reinstatement

A wave of demonstrations, on Friday, gripped Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, as the Presidential Villa witnessed a protest over the recent reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.Read more

5. ‘How I got APC presidential ticket for South-West,’ says Omisore

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, on Friday explained how he ensured the South-West secured the party’s presidential ticket in 2022.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 23, 2024

6. Alia signs executive order on public behaviour in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has signed an Executive Order establishing the Department of Public Order in the Ministry of Justice to coordinate government policies and matters relating to public order.Read more

7. Nigerian govt to provide 10m meters to electricity consumers — Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Friday the Federal Government would provide 10 million meters to electricity consumers in the next five years.Read more

8. Nigeria’s economic growth dropped to 2.98% in Q1 2024 —NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) the tool used to measure economic growth dropped to 2.98 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.Read more

9. Again, Phyna drags BBNaija organisers, Multichoice, for failing to fulfill pledge of prizes

The winner of the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBN), ‘Level Up’ edition, Josephine Otabor has called out the organisers of the reality TV show for failing to fulfil pledge of over N100m worth of prizes to her.Read more

10. Abducted Anambra Catholic priest regains freedom

A Catholic priest in Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Basil Gbuzuo, has regained his freedom.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now