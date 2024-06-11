Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. FG, States, LGs share N1.143trn May revenue, As FAAC meets in Abuja

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N1.143 trillion to the federal government, states, and local government councils as revenue for May.Read more

2. Minimum wage: Ahead of June 11 ultimatum, fears of fresh strike loom as labour insists on N250k

Organized labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other affiliate bodies may ground economic activities in the country again after rejecting the N62,000 “starvation wage” offered by the Federal Government.Read more

3. NNPC Limited denies inflating fuel subsidy by N3.3trn

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, has denied allegations making the rounds that the oil company inflated subsidy claims by N3.3 trillion.Read more

4. Rivers court affirms 27 pro-Wike lawmakers still PDP members

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday, declared that the 27 members of Rivers State House of Assembly who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), remain members of the PDP.Read more

5. Reps propose rotational presidency, six-year single term

In a move that could significantly alter Nigeria’s political landscape, 35 members of the House of Representatives on Monday, proposed a bill seeking a series of constitutional amendments.Read more

6. EFCC confirms possession of CCTV footage of Akure raid

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it has obtained CCTV footage of the recent raid on a “Yahoo Boys” party in Akure, Ondo State.Read more

7. CBN debunks rumors of revoking licences of Fidelity, Wema, Polaris, and Unity banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed rumors of plans to revoke the operating licenses of Fidelity, Wema, Polaris, and Unity Banks.Read more

8. Governors mull export, import of electricity between states

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has proposed import or export of power from the national grid or between states.Read more

9. NYSC portal crash leaves prospective corps members stranded in Cross River

Thousands of prospective National Youth Service Corps members in Cross River State are facing difficulties due to the sudden crash of the NYSC registration portal on Saturday night.Read more

10. Nigeria suffer huge setback in W’Cup race with Benin Republic defeat

Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abidjan on Monday evening.Read more

