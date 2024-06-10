Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 10, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu’s Political Career Was Saved by Me, Atiku claims

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has made a surprising revelation that he saved President Bola Tinubu’s political career, contradicting widely held beliefs that Tinubu had helped him in the past.Read more

2. SERAP sues Nigerian govt for failure to account for loans by ex-presidents

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the government of president Bola Tinubu “over the failure to publish spending details of the loans obtained by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.”Read more

3. MINIMUM WAGE: Governors, Senators, Reps, should also collect N62k —Mbaka

Outspoken Catholic priest, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, has carpeted the new national minimum wage of N62,000 proppsed by the Federal Government, saying Governors, Senators and members of the House of Representatives should also collect the same amount as they are also public servants.Read more

4. APC sweeps all chairmanship seats in Yobe LG election

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC), on Sunday, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 17 Chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Saturday Local Government Area (LGA) elections in the state.Read more

5. Like Buhari, Obi was a packaged fraud to deceive Nigerians —Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has described his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, in unpleasant terms.Read more

6. Obi tasks govt to end killing spree in Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to be proactive when it comes to insecurity so as to protect Nigerians and end the spate of killing spree in the country.Read more

7. France, Spain, Netherlands top export destinations as trade surplus hits N6.5trn in Q1|24-NBS

France, Spain, The Netherlands, India, and the United States have emerged as the top five export destinations for Nigeria in the first quarter of 2024, fresh data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Sunday, June 9, 2024 has shown.Read more

8. Nigeria expenditure on fuel importation in Q1|24 increases to N4.39tr – NBS

Nigeria’s expenses on motor spirits (also known as fuel) and lubricants (processed) soared to N4.39 trillion in the first quarter of 2024.Read more

9. Police, DSS, Guards Brigade dismantle notorious kidnap syndicate in Abuja raid

A joint operation by the FCT Police Command, Department of State Services (DSS), and Guards Brigade has successfully busted the notorious ‘Mai One Million’ kidnapper syndicate in Abuja. Four suspects, including two ex-convicts, were arrested and confessed to being members of the syndicate.Read more

10. Alcaraz emerges 2024 French Open champion

Carlos Alcaraz has emerged the champion of the men’s singles at the French Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.Read more

