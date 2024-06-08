Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 8, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Nigerian govt proposes N62K as new minimum wage
The Federal Government has raised its minimum wage proposal to N62,000.Read more
2. Governors declare proposed N60K minimum wage unsustainable
Governors of the 36 states have rejected the proposed N60,000 new minimum wage for workers in the country.Read more
3. Netizens lambast Bode George for asking Nigerians to give Tinubu one more year to deliver on promises
Nigerians on social media have lambasted Chief Bode George following his call for citizens to give President Bola Tinubu one more year to deliver on his promises and fix the country’s challenges.Read more
4. Abia govt increases bounty on soldiers’ killers to N30m
The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Friday, increased the bounty placed on the killers of five soldiers in the state to N30 million.Read more
5. IPOB rejects bill seeking additional state for South-East, demands referendum instead
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed a bill proposing the creation of additional states for the South-East region, insisting that a referendum on exit from Nigeria is the only acceptable solution.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 6, 2024
6. PRP appeals tribunal’s ruling on Kogi governorship election
The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and its governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dr. Abdullahi Y. Bayawo, have appealed the judgment of the Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal which upheld Governor Usman Ododo’s victory in last year’s election in the state.Read more
7. Tariff Hike: Tribunal fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to give Nigerians one month free subscription
The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has slammed Pay-TV operator, Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV, GOTV, a ₦150 million fine for disputing the court’s jurisdiction.Read more
8. $3.3bn deal: Afrexim Bank disburses another $925 million to Nigeria
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed an additional $925 million to the federal government of Nigeria under the syndicated $3.3 billion crude oil-backed prepayment facility sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.Read more
9. Police arrests suspected vandal on Third Mainland Bridge
Men of the police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested an 18-year-old suspected vandal, Mubarak Abdullahi, for allegedly stealing LED road stud light on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.Read more
10. W’Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles drop points again with 1-1 draw vs S’Africa
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have now played three games in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and have pickep up a draw in all three games.Read more
