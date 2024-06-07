Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 7, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Edun presents new minimum wage template, implications to Tinubu

Wale Edun, Minister Of Finance And Coordinating Minister Of The Economy, has submitted the new national minimum wage template and projected cost implications to President Bola Tinubu as instructed.Read more

2. Reps move to create additional state in South-East

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill seeking to establish a new state in the South-East.Read more

3. Akume begs Nigerians to remain calm amidst economic hardship

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Thursday appealed to Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the economic challenges in the country.Read more

4. EFCC docks TSTV owners over alleged tax evasion, money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the owners of Telcom Satellites TV (TSTV) before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a nine-count charge of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.Read more

5. Nigerian govt clarifies position on leaked policy papers, insists ‘fuel subsidy truly gone’

The Nigerian government has moved to quell public confusion surrounding two leaked documents outlining potential fiscal policy changes.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 6, 2024

6. Sani lauds Kaduna Assembly efforts to recover funds allegedly looted by El-Rufai

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has commended the State Assembly for their efforts in recovering funds allegedly looted by immediate past Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and other top officials in his government.Read more

7. Fidelity Bank to raise N127.1bn to meet CBN’s new capital base requirement

Fidelity Bank Plc is set to raise ₦127.1 billion by way of Rights Issue to existing shareholders and a Public Offer.Read more

8. NGX: Investors lose N84b as stocks tumble

Investors in the Nigerian equities market lost N84 billion at the end of trading on Thursday.Read more

9. Court sentences two men to 22 years in jail for impersonating EFCC officials

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Thursday sentenced two men, Ugwu Chijioke and Ibrahim Adekunle, to 22 years imprisonment for impersonating officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

10. Nigerian player Folorunsho makes Italy’s Euro 2024 squad

Rome-born Nigerian midfielder Michael Folorunsho has been named in Italy’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now