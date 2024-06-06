Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Passengers stranded as another train derails in Abuja

An Abuja-Kaduna passenger train on Wednesday derailed at Asha Station in the nation’s capital with many passengers stranded.Read more

2. Ex-Gov El’Rufai in trouble as state assembly recommends he be prosecuted for money laundering

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday called for the prosecution of immediate-past governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai.Read more

3. Nigerian Army dismisses Simon Ekpa’s claim on mass killing in South-East

The Nigerian Army (NA) has dismissed a claim of mass killing in the South-East.Read more

4. El-Rufai dismisses Kaduna Assembly’s report as ‘politically motivated hatchet job’

The former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the state’s House of Assembly move to probe him for alleged money laundering.Read more

5. Police confirms 20 dead, 14 trapped in Niger collapsed mine

Police in Niger on Wednesday confirmed 20 people died at the collapsed mine in Shiroro local government area of the state.Read more

6. ‘Not in our contemplation’ – PDP rules out merger with LP, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out merger talks with the Labour Party and other political parties in the country.Read more

7. Fuel subsidy to gulp N5.4tn in 2024, took N3.6tr in 2023, FG finally admits

Despite constant denials that it was no longer subsidizing fuel, the Nigerian government has finally admitted that fuel subsidy will gulp N5trillion in 2024.Read more

8. Diplomatic row looms as US lawmakers pressure Biden to secure Binance executive’s release in Nigeria

United States lawmakers are urging President Joe Biden and top officials to take immediate action to secure the release of Tigran Gambaryan, a Binance executive and former federal agent who they believe has been unlawfully detained in Nigeria for over three months.Read more

9. Bandits reportedly invade Niger communities, abduct 26 villagers, rustle cows

Bandits have reportedly abducted no fewer than 26 persons in some communities in Niger State.Read more

10. Conte takes over at Napoli

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss, Antonio Conte has been appointed by Serie A club Napoli as their new manager.Read more

