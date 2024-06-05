JUST IN: Ex-Gov El’Rufai in trouble as state assembly recommends he be prosecuted for money laundering

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday called for the prosecution of immediate-past governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai.

The lawmakers said El’Rufai has to be prosecuted for alleged abuse of office and money laundering durians his tenure as governor of the state.

The recommendation follows a report submitted by an ad-hoc committee set up by the House, to investigate some allegations against the former governor.

More details shortly…

