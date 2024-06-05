Bandits reportedly invade Niger communities, abduct 26 villagers, rustle cows

Bandits have reportedly abducted no fewer than 26 persons in some communities in Niger State.

The abduction occured in Mashegu and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state on Sunday and Monday.

The bandits, according to reports, stormed a village called Adogo Malam and abducted six people.

READ ALSO: FCT police boosts security over alleged bandits’ invasion

Similarly, another set of bandits also invaded Tunga Kawo community, three kilometres from Mashegu on Monday and 20 persons were confirmed to have been abducted during the invasion while several cows were rustled.

The bandits were yet to enter into negotiation with families of those abducted, though their whereabouts are also unknown as at the time of this report.

However, the Public Relations Officer of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Malam Hussain Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said: “The agency is in receipt of reports of persistent banditry activities at shiroro and Mashegu LGAs. This time, a village called Adogo Mallam in Mashegu council was attacked on Sunday and six persons were kidnapped, while on Monday, no fewer than 20 persons were kidnapped in Tunga Kawo community in Erena, Shiroro council of the state with hundreds of cows rustled.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now