NDLEA arrests 65-year-old for dealing in illicit drugs in Sokoto
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 65-year-old man, Musa Arzika for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs in Sokoto State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Adamu Iro, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Sokoto.
He said the suspect was arrested within the stronghold of bandits during Monday’s operation by the agency’s operatives, supported by men of the Nigerian Army.
According to him, the suspect was caught with 12.7 kg of cannabis sativa and 12 grams of tramadol.
He said Arzika who has partial hearing impairment was arrested at his residence in Gada local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: India-based Nigerian couple wanted by NDLEA, four cartel members arrested
“The main concern is the age of the suspect and the area where he was arrested, which is known to be a bandit stronghold in the state.
“We cannot ignore the fact that most of these suspects are the ones supplying bandits with dangerous substances that aid their notorious activities.
“Today, we face significant security challenges in Sokoto and we are all aware that bandits have renewed their attacks on innocent citizens.
“It is clear that drug abuse and banditry are intertwined as drugs play a vital role in such activities,” the commander stated.
