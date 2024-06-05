Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu orders Wale Edun to present minimum wage template Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to present a template for the new minimum wage on Wednesday.Read more

2. NLC, TUC suspend strike for one week to allow minimum wage talks

In a move to facilitate further negotiations, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended their ongoing strike for a period of one week.Read more

3. Netizens disagree with Adeboye’s call for prayers over hardship

Majority of Nigerian X users have disagreed with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his recent call for prayers on the pains and hardship in the country.Read more

4. Tinubu promises to transform FCT to world-class city, renames road after Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday his government has drawn up a comprehensive plan to transform the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into a world-class city.Read more

5. We’ll take states, employers who don’t pay minimum wage to court — Falana

Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Tuesday, reignited the debate surrounding the minimum wage by asserting that all states have the financial capacity to pay the increase agreed-upon.Read more

6. Abdul Ningi returns to Senate after three-month suspension

Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, resumed his duties in the Senate on Tuesday, marking the end of his three-month suspension.Read more

7. Heritage Bank collapse: Obi charges Nigerian govt to pay back depositors’ funds immediately

Following the revocation of the operating license of Heritage Bank Plc by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate from the last general election, has urged the federal government and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to immediately fully reimburse depositors of the collapsed bank.Read more

8. Dangote Refinery faces hurdle as Int’l Oil Companies reluctant to sell crude

Nigeria’s newly built Dangote refinery, boasting a massive 650,000 barrel per day capacity, is facing a critical challenge according to Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group.Read more

9. EFCC seals Tongyi Group for alleged breach of anti-money laundering laws (Photos)

The Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 sealed up Tongyi Group, located in Ebitu Ukiwe Street, Jabi, Abuja for alleged non-compliance with Anti-Money Laundering/Combating Financing of Terrorism, (AML/CFT) regulations.Read more

10. WIKKI Tourists sacks Coach Azeez Audu

Management of Bauchi State owned Wikki Tourists FC on Monday, announced that it had sacked the Technical Adviser of the Team, Azeez Audu.Read more

