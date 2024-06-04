Tinubu promises to transform FCT to world-class city, renames road after Soyinka

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday his government has drawn up a comprehensive plan to transform the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into a world-class city.

Tinubu, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the Arterial Road N20, also approved the naming of the road after Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

He said: “This project is a critical component of our administration’s comprehensive plan to transform the FCT into a world-class city.

“It equally aligns with our broader objectives of improving urban infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring that our cities are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the future.”

The president described the project as another testament to his administration’s developmental agenda of transforming every part of the country.

He said the project reinforced his government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and fostering sustainable development.

“The completion of this strategic project underscores our dedication to building a robust and resilient infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing population and stimulates economic growth.

“I am also aware that the project enabled the creation of employment opportunities for over 1,500 Nigerians.

“This is commendable and serves as a credit to the Renewed Hope Agenda for creating job opportunities for our teeming youth.

“As we commission this road today, we must also recognise the broader vision that it serves,” President Tinubu added.

He noted that the successful completion of the road project should also serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives across the nation.

On why he approved the recommendation to name the road after Soyinka, the President said: “He is our foremost playwright, novelist, and Nobel prize winner.

“He has brought Nigeria fame, pride, and international acclaim.”

He thanked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for recommending the naming of the road after Soyinka

The president also commended Wike, the FCT Administration, the contractors, engineers, and all those who contributed to the completion of the project.

