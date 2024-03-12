Tinubu sends FCT 2024 budget to Reps for approval, silent on estimates

The 2024 budget Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) 2024 budget was on Tuesday sent by President Bola Tinubu to the House of Representatives for review and approval.

The letter seeking the passage of the budget was read on the floor of the House during the plenary session on Tuesday. It was, however, silent on the estimates.

The letter reads: “In line with the provisions of Sections 121 and 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has prepared the 2024 budget proposal of the FCT, which is here before you for consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

“The proposal has been prepared on the basis of the FCTA revenue and expenditure focus and is in line with the fiscal and development policy of the federal government and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In addition, the budget proposal takes into consideration the 2024–2026 economic recovery and growth plan as well as key assumptions in the 2024 budget.

“The FCTA is prioritising improvement in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment, and increased productivity in agriculture in order to lift many citizens as much as possible out of poverty.

“I hereby forward the 2024 statutory budget proposal of the FCTA, and I trust that it will receive the kind consideration and expeditious approval of the House of Representatives. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who oversaw plenary, read the letter and ordered that the proposal be sent to the Committee on Appropriations for discussion prior to budget passage.

