Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 3, 2024

1. KILLING OF SOLDIERS: Tinubu reads riot act, orders security agencies to crush perpetrators

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered security agencies to fish out those who killed five Nigerian soldiers during the sit-at-home to mark the Biafra Heroes Day in Aba, Abia State, last Thursday.Read more

2. IPOB distances Kanu from soldiers’ killing, makes case for his release

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cleared the air on any misinterpretation that may have emanated from a statement credited to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, concerning his discussion with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, during a recent visit.Read more

3. Nigerian govt to labour: N494K minimum wage demand economically unsustainable

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Saturday, rejected the organised labour’s demand for a national minimum wage of N494,000 as economically unsustainable.Read more

4. Remaining 8 abducted Kogi varsity students rescued

Eight students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, who had remained in the captivity of bandits who abducted them last month, have been rescued.Read more

5. Nigeria becoming more volatile because of suffering, hardship —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has blamed the current spate of volatility in the country on the suffering and hardship being faced by ordinary masses.Read more

6. ‘You don’t have legitimacy over Biafraland’, Ekpa tells Tinubu

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa has told President Bola Tinubu that he has no legitimacy in the South-East region and as such has no right to make pronouncements on the region.Read more

7. OPEC sets Nigeria’s crude oil production for 2025 at 1.5million bpd despite Nigerian govt 1.78 bpd benchmark

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) has pegged Nigeria’s crude oil production quota for 2025 at 1.5 million barrels daily.Read more

8. IATA confirms repatriation of 98% of trapped airlines funds in Nigeria

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has confirmed that about 98% of airlines trapped funds amounting to $831m in Nigeria has been successfully repatriated by the international carriers.Read more

9. Mourinho takes over at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho was on Sunday officially unveiled by Turkish League outfit, Fenerbahce as their new manager.Read more

10. Mbappe signs Real Madrid deal

France forward Kylian Mbappe is set to finalise his move to Champions League winners, Real Madrid.Read more

