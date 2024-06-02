Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Nigerian govt to labour: N494K minimum wage demand economically unsustainable

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Saturday, rejected the organised labour’s demand for a national minimum wage of N494,000 as economically unsustainable.Read more

2. Minimum wage: Fuel crisis looms as NUPENG orders members to join labour strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) has directed its members to join the nationwide strike called by the organised labour.Read more

3. Nigeria will survive with good governance, not by change in the system – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday rejected the clamour for change in the system of government in the countryRead more

4. Suspended DCP Abba Kyari regains freedom on bail after 27 months

Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) facing drug trafficking charges, was released on bail on May 31, 2024.Read more

5. Finally, after roasting by netizens, Obi condemns killing of soldiers in Abia

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi, on Friday, strongly condemned the killing of five soldiers in Abia State, calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the crime.Read more

6. Sen Shehu Sani condemns opposition lawmakers for quietness in NASS

In a scathing assessment, former Senator Shehu Sani has accused lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of being passive and invisible in the National Assembly.Read more

7. Manufacturers’ Association frowns at calls for strike, urges continued minimum wage talks

The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has urged organized labor to return to negotiations over the minimum wage.Read more

8. Nigerian govt plans revamp of milk production in livestock

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Abdullahi, said on Saturday the Federal Government would transform the dairy value chain in the livestock sector for sustainable food security in the country.Read more

9. Efe Ejeba explains why ex-BBNaija housemates failed in music.

The winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, has explained why former housemates of the reality TV show were not successful in music.Read more

10. Real Madrid beat Dortmund to win record 15th Champions League title

Real Madrid have emerged winners of the UEFA Champions League for the 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final on Saturday night.Read more

