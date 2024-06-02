Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 2, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Nigerian govt to labour: N494K minimum wage demand economically unsustainable
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Saturday, rejected the organised labour’s demand for a national minimum wage of N494,000 as economically unsustainable.Read more
2. Minimum wage: Fuel crisis looms as NUPENG orders members to join labour strike
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) has directed its members to join the nationwide strike called by the organised labour.Read more
3. Nigeria will survive with good governance, not by change in the system – Shettima
Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday rejected the clamour for change in the system of government in the countryRead more
4. Suspended DCP Abba Kyari regains freedom on bail after 27 months
Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) facing drug trafficking charges, was released on bail on May 31, 2024.Read more
5. Finally, after roasting by netizens, Obi condemns killing of soldiers in Abia
Former presidential candidate Peter Obi, on Friday, strongly condemned the killing of five soldiers in Abia State, calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the crime.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 1, 2024
6. Sen Shehu Sani condemns opposition lawmakers for quietness in NASS
In a scathing assessment, former Senator Shehu Sani has accused lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of being passive and invisible in the National Assembly.Read more
7. Manufacturers’ Association frowns at calls for strike, urges continued minimum wage talks
The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has urged organized labor to return to negotiations over the minimum wage.Read more
8. Nigerian govt plans revamp of milk production in livestock
The Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Abdullahi, said on Saturday the Federal Government would transform the dairy value chain in the livestock sector for sustainable food security in the country.Read more
9. Efe Ejeba explains why ex-BBNaija housemates failed in music.
The winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, has explained why former housemates of the reality TV show were not successful in music.Read more
10. Real Madrid beat Dortmund to win record 15th Champions League title
Real Madrid have emerged winners of the UEFA Champions League for the 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final on Saturday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...