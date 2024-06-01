Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Organised Labour begins strike over minimum wage on Monday

The organised labour has declared a nationwide strike beginning from Monday over the inability of the tripartite committee to reach an agreement on a new minimum wage for workers in the country.Read more

2. Tinubu’s first year marked by significant victory over Boko Haram —SGF Akume

President Bola Tinubu has successfully defeated Boko Haram terrorists within his first year in office, according to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.Read more

3. ‘He takes the shine off Obi,’ Nigerians praise Atiku for condemning killing of soldiers in Abia

Social media users have poured encomium on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar fo condemning the killing of four soldiers by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Abia State.Read more

4. Lagos govt extends flexible work regime for civil servants by three months

The Lagos State government has extended the flexible work hours for civil servants in the state by an extra three months.Read more

5. Kano governor meets NSA Ribadu amid Emirate crisis

In a significant development, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf met with National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday at the Office of the NSA in Abuja.Read more

6. BIAFRA DAY: ‘They ended up killing their brothers,’ journalist laments killing of soldiers in Abia

An Abia State-based journalist and publisher, Prince Clinton Ubah has lamented the killing of four soldiers by gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday to mark ‘Biafra Heroes Day’.Read more

7. Job cuts loom as Huggies producer exits Nigeria

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Huggies brand of baby diapers and products has become the latest multinational to exit the Nigerian market over the current situation in the country.Read more

8. CBN lifts freeze order on accounts of Belfour Oil and Gas, 139 others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the freeze order on the bank accounts of Belfour Oil and Gas Limited and about 139 others.Read more

9. Police in Bauchi arrests man for attempting to sell daugther for N1.5m

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Yusuf Umar, a 39 years old man who allegedly attempted to sell his five years old daughter for the sum of N1.5 million.Read more

10. Italy reintroduces border checks for G7 summit

Italy has resolved to reintroduce checks at its borders ahead of the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading powers.Read more

