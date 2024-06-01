Suspended DCP Abba Kyari regains freedom on bail after 27 months

Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) facing drug trafficking charges, was released on bail on May 31, 2024.

Kyari had been in detention for 27 months since his arrest in February 2022.

The initial release, however, was not an acquittal. It came after Judge Emeka Nwite granted Kyari a temporary two-week bail on May 22nd to allow him to attend the burial rites of his mother, who passed away earlier in May. Kyari reportedly met his bail conditions and secured his release on May 31.

Kyari was detained following his arrest on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for alleged involvement with an international drug cartel.

READ ALSO:‘Abba Kyari and his men tortured us to implicate Saraki in Offa robbery case,’ Witness tells court

Giving updates, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the Federal Capital Territory Command, Adamu Duza, confirmed to the Punch on Friday night that Kyari met his bail conditions and was released on Friday.Read more

Duza said, “DCP Kyari has perfected his bail conditions, and has since been released today.”

Kyari, along with four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team—Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu—was arraigned on March 7, 2022.

Two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, were also charged.

It’s important to note that this is a temporary reprieve. A separate hearing to determine Kyari’s main bail application regarding the drug trafficking charges is still scheduled. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had pressed charges against Kyari following his arrest, which drew significant attention due to his prior reputation as a decorated police officer.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now