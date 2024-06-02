Mourinho takes over at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho was on Sunday officially unveiled by Turkish League outfit, Fenerbahce as their new manager.

The Portuguese gaffer had been without a job since January when he was shown the door by Italian club, AS Roma.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss is the only manager to have won the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

He takes over at Fenerbahce, who finished second in the Turkish topflight behind city rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just one game.

Thousands attended the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul to watch the signing ceremony, which took place on a huge stage built on the field. The details of the contract are not yet public.

Mourinho has won 21 major honours across a 24-year managerial career that began in his home country Portugal at Benfica and included spells at Porto, Inter Milan and Tottenham.

