Mbappe signs Real Madrid deal

France forward Kylian Mbappe is set to finalise his move to Champions League winners, Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain deal expires on 30 June.

Mbappe had in February verbally agreed to move to the Bernabeu and then announced in May he would leave PSG at the end of the season.

Mbappe has now signed terms with Real Madrid and will move to Spain when the La Liga transfer window opens on 1 July.

Madrid are expected to announce the deal next week and could formally present the forward at the Bernabeu before Euro 2024.

Mbappe, a World Cup winner in 2018, is PSG’s record goalscorer with 256 goals since he joined them from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017.

