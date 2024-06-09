Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 9, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Ex-LP campaign DG, Okupe, cautions against judging Tinubu’s administration too harshly

Doyin Okupe, the former director-general of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, has urged Nigerians to refrain from hastily criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.Read more

2. Salihu Lukman challenges Nigerians to vote out Tinubu in 2027

A former national vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Saturday charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in the country to dislodge the party in the 2027 general election.Read more

3. Tinubu reaffirms commitment to quality life for Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday his administration would provide essential infrastructure and amenities that would improve the quality of life of Nigerians.Read more

4. Marketers crack down on oil bunkering in Nigeria’s Niger Delta

A new front is opening up in the fight against oil theft in Nigeria’s restive Niger Delta region.Read more

5. Nigerian govt confirms 162 Lassa fever deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said on Saturday the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases has increased significantly with 162 deaths this year.Read more

6. IMF projects Nigeria’s economy to hit $1.85trn by 2029

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Nigeria’s economy to rise to at least $1.85 trillion in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) by 2029.Read more

7. N150m fine: MultiChoice kicks, to file appeal

Pay TV provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV, GOTV has kicked against the N150m fine slammed on it by the Competition And Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) for challenging the court’s jurisdiction.Read more

8. EFCC arrests 50 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo nightclubs raid

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given a reason for the raid on nightclubs in Akure, Ondo State.Read more

9. Islamic State affiliate kills 60 in Congo terror attack

An affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group on Friday killed at least 60 people in several attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.Read more

10. Actor Nick Cannon insures testicles for $10m after fathering 12 children

Popular Hollywood actor and TV host Nick Cannon has insured his testicles for the sum of $10 million after fathering no fewer than 12 children from six different women.Read more

