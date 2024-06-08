Tinubu reaffirms commitment to quality life for Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday his administration would provide essential infrastructure and amenities that would improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the assurance at the inauguration of engineering infrastructure in Guzape District Lot II of Abuja.

He said: “The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has provided exceptional leadership at a trying time for the country. It has been a very challenging time for us in the country.

“We are still retooling and rejigging our financial system to bring prosperity and relief to the people of this country.

“You have demonstrated the capacity to build a team, lead a team, and deliver on promises. I commend you, well done.

“To all of you here, to the District Head of Guzape, and the representatives, litigation is not the answer, Compensation is the answer.

“Development that is focused on the people for economic prosperity and benefits is what we should pursue.

“Of what value is a swathe of land that is blocked by hills and rocks, and that is inaccessible. Let us talk to our people and come together to help build Nigeria.”

The President, who commended the contractor handling the project, Gilmor Engineering Limited, stressed that his commitment to providing infrastructure across the country was not for personal enrichment.

“I stand here as President; I do not have a plot of land here (Guzape District). But I have the people’s support and the mandate to deliver good quality of life and a living environment.

“That should be enough for all of us to share in the joy of commitment, dedication, perseverance, and the little gifts God has endowed us,” Tinubu added.

