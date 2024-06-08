Politics
Ex-LP campaign DG, Okupe, cautions against judging Tinubu’s administration too harshly
Doyin Okupe, the former director-general of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, has urged Nigerians to refrain from hastily criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
Okupe argued that Tinubu inherited a struggling economy and came into office during an “abnormal situation,” making it unfair to judge his performance by the same standards as previous administrations.
Okupe made this call on Friday during an interview on Channels’ Politics Today.
Okupe emphasized that the president took office after a period of economic stagnation and governance issues, which had left the country in a vulnerable state.
“You can never and should never judge this administration like you judged other administrations. Because this is an abnormal situation in which this administration came to life,” Okupe said.
READ ALSO:For Peter Obi, others Labour Party was ’a means to an end’ —Okupe
“After such a prostrate economy for eight years, the government and governance were abandoned. Things became so bad. That was the point at which this administration came in. People are forgetting.”
He believes that Tinubu’s leadership is an improvement over his opponents in the 2023 presidential election, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.
“I will remember my tweet. On the 21st of March, 2022, I was an aspirant for the presidential election under the PDP. I said if Bola Tinubu wins the primary for APC, he would do well,” he said.
“He has come to the government at a difficult time. This is a very bad time for anybody to come and administer this administration. Of all the people who ran for president in 2023, by the benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best.
“I think if this country would give this gentleman some time, you cannot judge this administration just after one year in office.”
Okupe’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about President Tinubu‘s performance and the challenges facing his administration. While some Nigerians have expressed disappointment with the pace of progress, others argue that the president deserves more time to address the country’s deep-seated issues.
