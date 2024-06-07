News
Nigerian govt proposes N62K as new minimum wage
The Federal Government has raised its minimum wage proposal to N62,000.
The decision to raise the offer was taken at a meeting between federal government representatives and the organized labour on Friday night in Abuja.
The labour, however, proposed N250, 000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country.
The figure was a sharp drop in the N494,000 proposed earlier by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
The federal government rejected the demand as unsustainable and proposed N60,000 instead.
The governors of the 36 states had earlier on Friday rejected the N60,000 proposed by the federal government as the new in the country.
In a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Media and Public Affairs for Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Halimah Ahmed, the governors said the proposed minimum wage was too high and not sustainable.
They expressed fear that many states would allocate their entire allocations from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to salaries if the N60,000 minimum wage was adopted.
The Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, had during the week presented the new minimum wage template to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...