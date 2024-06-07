Netizens lambast Bode George for asking Nigerians to give Tinubu one more year to deliver on promises

Nigerians on social media have lambasted Chief Bode George following his call for citizens to give President Bola Tinubu one more year to deliver on his promises and fix the country’s challenges.

The chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who made the appeal while speaking on Arise Television’s programme, The Morning Show on Friday, said though he acknowledges that Nigerians are going through tough times as a result of the policies of the government, said Tinubu, as a first-time president, needs more time to implement his policies and convince Nigerians of his vision.

The former PDP National Deputy Chairman stated that Tinubu’s lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period, noting that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo, needed time to adjust in his first year in office.

“He (Tinubu) had never served at that level of thr presidency. Well, you will say he was part of the APC that formed the government (of Muhammadu Buhari, but it’s a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team,” George said.

“To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

“I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let’s give him more time,” he added.

However, his appeal has drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians who believe he is speaking with the two sides of his mouth.

While many commenters on X have termed George as a turn coat who is now playing to the gallery to gain favour from the Tinubu government, others seem to align with his call.

READ ALSO:Bode George sounds alarm on Rivers crisis, warns of national consequences

Read some of the comments below:

@aniemeka1: “Wow, how people switch to supporting the president is something that needs to be carefully looked into; imagine daddy Bode on this.”

Wow, how people switch to supporting the president is something that needs to be carefully looked into; imagine daddy Bode on this 😮 — Emcre (@aniemeka1) June 7, 2024

@Muville: “This OPONU OF LAGOS said, He will relocate to GHANA if AKOTILETA OF BOURDILLON become the Presidiot.

Here U’re begging HARDSHIPS striken Nigerians to calm-down, if you’re a YORÙBÁ listening to pathological political merchant & ODALE like Bode GEORGE you’re DEAD before your time.”

This OPONU OF LAGOS said, He will relocate to GHANA if AKOTILETA OF BOURDILLON become the Presidiot. Here U're begging HARDSHIPS striken Nigerians to calm-down, if you're a YORÙBÁ listening to pathological political merchant & ODALE like Bode GEORGE you're DEAD before your time. pic.twitter.com/ZxGsQqfeXE — MuVille Iseyin (@Muville) June 7, 2024

@Ojiugo_nwa: “Suddenly Bode George is making excuses for Tinubu’s abysmal failure in just one year.

“He’s saying Nigerians should give Tinubu another 1 year to prove himself. These ‘Elder statesmen’ keep unraveling in a terrible way.”

Suddenly Bode George is making excuses for Tinubu’s abysmal failure in just one year. He’s saying Nigerians should give Tinubu another 1 year to prove himself. These ‘Elder statesmen’ keep unraveling in a terrible way. pic.twitter.com/uiSALdfGc7 — ỌjịUgo™️🍫👁️‍🗨️ (@OjiUgo_nwa) June 7, 2024

@Vince81vinny: “Same st√pid excuses exercised during Buhari …

I can tell you without fear of contradiction that Nigerians are cursed with the spirit of irredeemable iberiberism and colonial induced mentality.

In two years he is executing some reforms will be the next joke.”

Same st√pid excuses exercised during Buhari …

I can tell you without fear of contradiction that Nigerians are cursed with the spirit of irredeemable iberiberism and colonial induced mentality.

In two years he is executing some reforms will be the next joke . @jimidisu — B.V.Toray (Only Peter Obi/Datti Ahmed Can do it) (@vince81viny) June 7, 2024

@Spotlight _Abby: “I don’t even know what to say. Chief Bode George is now giving Tinubu a free pass.

“Says one year is too soon to judge. Tinubu should be given one more year to prove himself. A whole chieftain of the opposition party oh!”

I don't even know what to say. Chief Bode George is now giving Tinubu a free pass. Says one year is too soon to judge. Tinubu should be given one more year to prove himself. A whole chieftain of the opposition party oh! pic.twitter.com/7my8DWnGcj — Spotlight Abby (@Spotlight_Abby) June 7, 2024

@ItsEreko: “Na when Bode George go visit former Governor of Rivers State I know say Tinubu dey control Bode judge with remote.”

Na when Bode George go visit former Governor of Rivers State I know say Tinubu dey control Bode judge with remote — Farmers of Thought (@Its_ereko) June 7, 2024

@Capolutiti: “1) His a typical Nigerian politician, it’s about the rewards.

2) Truth is most Yoruba’s we speak with both sides of the mouth especially those so called Yoruba Politicians.

3) Go back in history and see how late sage Obafemi Awolowo was betrayed, they spoke with both sides of the mouth.”

1) His a typical Nigerian politician, it’s about the rewards. 2) Truth is most Yoruba’s we speak with both sides of the mouth especially those so called Yoruba Politicians. 3) Go back in history and see how late sage Obafemi Awolowo was betrayed, they spoke with both sides… — Captain Tango 👨🏾‍✈️⚓️ (@Capolutiti) June 7, 2024

@Ayosky: “The man is an embarrassment. Stomach politician.

Same person who has been telling everyone how bad Tinubu is… suddenly started supporting him because of Wike and the likes.”

The man is an embarrassment. Stomach politician. Same person who has been telling everyone how bad Tinubu is… suddenly started supporting him because of Wike and the likes — Ayoks (@Ayoksy) June 7, 2024

@revduke06: “It was so embarrassing listening to the old man talk this morning. It would have been better if he turned down the interview & remain quiet for the next one year to prove Tinubu’s performance in office. I was so pissed listening to him defending his now stand.”

It was so embarrassing listening to the old man talk this morning. It would have been better if he turned down the interview & remain quiet for the next one year to prove Tinubu's performance in office. I was so pissed listening to him defending his now stand. — Duke O. N. (LP) AICMC (@revduke06) June 7, 2024

@Ezennia_CFA: “Bode George has nothing to lose if Nigeria doesn’t work. His friends are in power and they’ll always come through for him.

“It’s left for Nigerians take their country back. Or we sitdon dey look.”

Bode George has nothing to lose if Nigeria doesn't work. His friends are in power and they'll always come through for him. It's left for Nigerians take their country back. Or we sitdon dey look — Ezennia C.F.A (@Ezennia_CFA) June 7, 2024

@Udombiokporo: “Yes. The same way Nigerians give Buhari complete 8 years to destroy Nigeria 🇳🇬. I now understand no be every old people get sense.”

Yes. The same way Nigerians give Buhari complete 8 years to destroy Nigeria 🇳🇬. I now understand no be every old people get sense — Decent (@udombiokporo) June 7, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now