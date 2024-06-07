PRP appeals tribunal’s ruling on Kogi governorship election

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and its governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dr. Abdullahi Y. Bayawo, have appealed the judgment of the Kogi State governorship election petition tribunal which upheld Governor Usman Ododo’s victory in last year’s election in the state.

The panel on May 27 dismissed the petitions filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Murtala Ajaka, and other flag bearers in the election for lack of merit.

In a 15-ground appeal, the petitioners asked the Appeal Court to overturn the tribunal’s decision which dismissed their petition on the outcome of the election.

READ ALSO: Tribunal reserves judgment in Kogi gov election dispute

They listed several errors made by the tribunal in its judgment, including the failure to consider critical evidence and the misdirection of law.

The PRP and its candidate are dissatisfied with the tribunal’s findings on issues such as pre-filling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms, the use of non-authentic and irregular voters’ registers, and the failure to comply with the constitutional requirement of a winner scoring 25% in at least 2/3 of the local government areas.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now