News
NYSC portal crash leaves prospective corps members stranded in Cross River
Thousands of prospective National Youth Service Corps members in Cross River State are facing difficulties due to the sudden crash of the NYSC registration portal on Saturday night.
The portal, which was opened on June 8, 2024, became inaccessible less than 12 hours later, leaving many confused and unable to enroll.
The crash has caused frustration and anxiety among the prospective corps members, who are eager to begin their service year. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration, calling on the NYSC to resolve the issue promptly.
In a statement issued on June 10, 2024, the NYSC headquarters apologized for the inconvenience, explaining that the crash was caused by a conflict between the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) access and the NYSC database.
Read also: FG, States, LGs share N1.143trn May revenue, As FAAC meets in Abuja
The statement read: “We are aware of the service disruption on our registration portal and have identified the cause as a conflict between NIMC access and our database. Our technical team has made changes to our infrastructure, which requires temporary disablement of access to batch ‘B’ registration to prevent further complications.”
The NYSC assured that no technical action is required from Cyber Café Operators (CB0) and urged them to educate prospective corps members on the development.
It also said that the registration period will be extended once the technical issues are resolved.
“We regret this incident and apologize to all affected. We will extend the registration period, which will be reflected on the portal once the issues are resolved,” the statement added.
Prospective corps members are advised to wait patiently and avoid blaming Cyber Café Operators for the delay. The NYSC has also recommended that CBOS ensure the confidentiality of their access codes to prevent unauthorized use.
