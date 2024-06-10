News
NNPC Limited denies inflating fuel subsidy by N3.3trn
By Babajide Okeowo
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, has denied allegations making the rounds that the oil company inflated subsidy claims by N3.3 trillion.
The denial was contained in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye on Monday.
He denied knowledge of any audit of its subsidy claims nor the probe ensuing while assuring that its businesses are conducted in a transparent and accountable manner in line with international best practices.
“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) notes with dismay a report in a section of the media alleging that it inflated subsidy claims by N3.3 trillion, and wishes to state that:
“NNPC Ltd. conducts its businesses accountably and transparently in keeping with international best practices and has, at no time, inflated its subsidy claims with the Federal Government. All previous subsidy claims by the Company are verifiable, as relevant records and documents have been sent to relevant authorities and agencies.
Read also: Rivers court affirms 27 pro-Wike lawmakers still PDP members
“NNPC Ltd. is neither aware of any audit of its subsidy claims nor the probe ensuing therefrom and wishes to state categorically that both ridiculous claims are products of the febrile imagination of the reporters and their respective media houses.
“NNPC Ltd. will resist any attempt to drag the Company into the apparent politics of fuel subsidy as it currently operates on a commercial basis and the express provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
“It is on record that, in line with its Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE) mantra, NNPC Ltd. has, on several occasions, independently invited external auditors to review its books.
“NNPC Ltd. calls on media practitioners and media houses to exercise restraint and verify information before publication in keeping with the ethics of the noble profession of journalism to avoid misleading the public” the statement reads.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...