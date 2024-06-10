NNPC Limited denies inflating fuel subsidy by N3.3trn

By Babajide Okeowo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, has denied allegations making the rounds that the oil company inflated subsidy claims by N3.3 trillion.

The denial was contained in a statement by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye on Monday.

He denied knowledge of any audit of its subsidy claims nor the probe ensuing while assuring that its businesses are conducted in a transparent and accountable manner in line with international best practices.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) notes with dismay a report in a section of the media alleging that it inflated subsidy claims by N3.3 trillion, and wishes to state that:

“NNPC Ltd. conducts its businesses accountably and transparently in keeping with international best practices and has, at no time, inflated its subsidy claims with the Federal Government. All previous subsidy claims by the Company are verifiable, as relevant records and documents have been sent to relevant authorities and agencies.

“NNPC Ltd. is neither aware of any audit of its subsidy claims nor the probe ensuing therefrom and wishes to state categorically that both ridiculous claims are products of the febrile imagination of the reporters and their respective media houses.

“NNPC Ltd. will resist any attempt to drag the Company into the apparent politics of fuel subsidy as it currently operates on a commercial basis and the express provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“It is on record that, in line with its Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE) mantra, NNPC Ltd. has, on several occasions, independently invited external auditors to review its books.

“NNPC Ltd. calls on media practitioners and media houses to exercise restraint and verify information before publication in keeping with the ethics of the noble profession of journalism to avoid misleading the public” the statement reads.

