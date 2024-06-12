Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. ‘Where is Yahaya Bello?’ Nigerians tackle EFCC following disclaimer on former staff
Nigerians on social media have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come clean on the whereabouts of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello who was declared wanted by the agency.Read more
2. Lagos PDP suspends ex-chairman, Aeroland
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has suspended the party’s former chairman in the state, Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, for misconduct.Read more
3. Tinubu orders security agents to fish out killers of 20 in Katsina communities
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on harmless residents of Katsina State.Read more
4. Tinubu inherits 2,600 road projects worth N15tr – Umahi
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Tuesday President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited 2,600 road projects worth N15 trillion across the country.Read more
5. Nigeria to increase navigable waterways
The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would increase the country’s navigable waterways from 3,000 kilometres to 5,000 kilometres.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 10, 2024
6. Soldiers injured as terrorists attack army base in Niger
Gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked a Nigerian Army base in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State and injured two soldiers on Tuesday.Read more
7. Nigeria’s income from income tax declined by N276bn in Q1 2024 – NBS
The income generated by the Federal Government through the Company Income Tax (CIT) fell to N984 billion in the first quarter of 2024.Read more
8. Singaporean firm, Tolaram acquires majority shares in Guinness Nigeria
Guinness Nigeria has announced Tolaram, a Singaporean firm as its new owners after signing an agreement to acquire United Kingdom enterprise, Diegeo’s 58.02 per cent shareholding in the company.Read more
9. Ex-Edo commissioner gives reason for APC switch, blasts Obaseki
A former commissioner for Information in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, on Tuesday explained why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Read more
10. Eagles return to Nigeria, vow to secure World Cup spot despite setback
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have said they are not giving up on their pursuit of a place in the 2026 World Cup despite their recent setback in the race.Read more
