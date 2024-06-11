Soldiers injured as terrorists attack army base in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked a Nigerian Army base in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State and injured two soldiers on Tuesday.

However, one of the terrorists was killed in a gun duel between soldiers and hoodlums.

The chairman of Rafi LGA, Ayuba Katako, confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna.

He said the injured soldiers are receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital in the state capital.

