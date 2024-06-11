News
Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo
Gunmen on Tuesday morning killed two policemen and a passer-by checkpoint in Imo State.
An eyewitness told journalists that the gunmen stormed the checkpoint located along Okigwe Road in Ikeduru local government area of the state in three vehicles at 6:30 a.m., and opened fire on the operatives.
He said: “They came in three vehicles to the checkpoint and suddenly opened fire, killing two policemen on the spot.
“On hearing the sporadic gunshots, I quickly scampered for safety for my dear life.”
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aboki Danjuma, had ordered a manhunt for the gunmen.
Okoye said: “The CP has deployed the command’s Special Tactical Squad and equipped them with available operational resources and intelligence to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and clamp down on the hoodlums responsible for the unprovoked and unwarranted attack and killings.
“The operatives fought gallantly but unfortunately, two personnel and a civilian were fatally hit.”
