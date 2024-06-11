Sports
Eagles return to Nigeria, vow to secure World Cup spot despite setback
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have said they are not giving up on their pursuit of a place in the 2026 World Cup despite their recent setback in the race.
The Finidi George team were stunned 2-1 by Benin Republic in their matchday four encounter of the qualifying series.
The Nigerian senior team had a few days back been held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
The recent run leaves them on three points in four games in Group C, and has angered Nigerian fans, who have expressed their disappointment across social media.
Read Also: Super Eagles’ performance under fire as Sports Minister demands answers from NFF
But the Eagles have vowed to secure the World Cup ticket despite the poor qualifying campaign so far that has left them in fifth place on the group.
“We are back in the country and we are not happy about the way the two games panned out,” the players were quoted on the Super Eagles X handle.
“We have had talks among ourselves and have resolved to fight hard till the end to ensure we do the impossible which is qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. We don’t take your support for granted, we thank you immensely.”
The World Cup qualifiers will resume in March 2025 with the Eagles taking on Rwanda in Kigali and Zimbabwe in Uyo.
