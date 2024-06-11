Lagos PDP suspends ex-chairman, Aeroland

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has suspended the party’s former chairman in the state, Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, for misconduct.

The PDP chairman in Alimosho LGA, Alhaji Isiaka Shodiya, said at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos that Adewale was suspended for allegedly causing disaffection in the party and tarnishing its image.

Also suspended the party’s Vice Chairman in the area, Mrs. Esther Adeyemi, the Auditor, Mr. Jimi Awogbade, the Organizing Secretary, Mrs. Bola Bamgbose, the Chairman of Ward E1, John Bolaji and Mr. Kenneth Nwanzuere.

He said the party took the decision to suspend Adewale and others for bringing the party into disrepute through falsehood and spurious allegations on social media.

According to him, the suspended chairman has been flouting the constitution of the party, encouraging violence and disrespecting the leaders.

READ ALSO: In scratching report, Lagos PDP blames Jandor for 2023 election loss

Shodiya said: “All these aforementioned offences and others are in flagrant violation of the party’s constitution according to Section 58(1) a, b, h, I, L and m.

“Having satisfied the above-quoted section, the LGA Executives of Peoples Democratic Party, Alimosho have no choice, but to follow section 59(1) sub-section D and pronounced that Mr. Segun Adewale from Ward 10 (M1) in Alimosho is hereby suspended indefinitely.

“We are using this medium to announce to the whole world that Mr. Segun Adewale (Aeroland) is indefinitely suspended and he should be treated accordingly.

“We will also communicate this to the Nigerian Police to be aware of the current status of Mr. Segun Adewale within the party.

“This is to guarantee the lives and properties of our dear party members because of his violent disposition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now