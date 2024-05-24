Abducted Anambra Catholic priest regains freedom

A Catholic priest in Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Basil Gbuzuo, has regained his freedom.

Gbuzuo was abducted by unknown gunmen near Onitsha on May 15.

The Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Awka.

He said the state government had commenced a move to rid the state of all criminals.

Aburime said: “This is to inform the general public that Rev. Fr. Basil Gbuzuo, who was kidnapped on 15th May 2024 along Nkpor-Obosi axis has regained freedom through the onerous efforts of the joint security task team of the Anambra State Government and well-meaning citizens.

“The state government will not rest on its oars, as we work to ensure that any person held in captivity is released unconditionally and unhurt.

“The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, appreciates the contributions of all well-meaning people in the onerous effort to make Anambra a peaceful and liveable homeland.

“We also seize this opportunity to send a strong warning to all criminals, their collaborators, and sponsors. The full weight of the law will be brought on all such persons who engage directly or indirectly in orchestrating criminal activities.”

