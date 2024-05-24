News
Police rescues 3 hostages, arrests kidnapper in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued three kidnapped persons and arrested a notorious kidnapper in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.
Hassan said: “On May 21, at about 14:50hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kidandan Division received a distress call reporting that unknown bandits had blocked the Kidandan-Dogon Dawa Road and kidnapped an unspecified number of individuals.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill community head, set house ablaze in Kaduna
“The DPO swiftly mobilized personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), who were attached to Operation Whirl Punch in Galadimawa and proceeded to the scene in an Armored Personnel Vehicle (APV).
“On arrival, the police team engaged the bandits in a serious gun battle.
” Although the bandits managed to deflate two tires of the APV, the police team successfully rescued three kidnapped individuals.”
He listed the rescued victims as Ashiru Abubakar, Ahmed Ibrahim, and Shehu Kabiru.
