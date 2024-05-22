Police arrests 8 suspected armed robbers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested eight suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the operatives also arrested four receivers of stolen items in the state.

Hassan said: “Operatives have successfully arrested notorious robbery suspects who have been terrorizing the areas of Barnawa, Sabon Tasha and Karji of Kaduna metropolitan area.

“At about 3:00 a.m., on May 9, a surveillance patrol team from the Unguwan Rimi Division intercepted three suspects which included Khalid Lawal, Abdulhamid Zubairu, and Musa Yusuf, along the Yakowa Express Way.

“The suspects who were returning from a robbery operation, confessed to their crimes upon arrest.

“The case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects who were armed with guns, knives, and machetes, conspired with other criminals, who were later traced and arrested.

“They are Aminu Aliyu (aka Bosho), Idris Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Abubakar Lawal (aka Dan Master), and Alhassan Musa.

“The suspects targeted several hotels within the metropolis, including Abello, Geomerry, Harmony and Apple Gate Hotel.

“They attacked the lodgers and staff and robbed them of valuable items such as two motor vehicles (Peugeot 206 and 307), mobile phones, and computers.

“In one particularly violent incident, the gang severed the right hand of a victim.”

