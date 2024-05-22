Verydarkman remanded in police custody for alleged cyberbullying

Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has been remanded in police custody until his next hearing slated for next week Wednesday.

Otse was reportedly arraigned at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday for cyberbullying involving Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike, to which he pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO: Police in Kwara secure release of abducted child, 11 market women

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, had applied for bail, but the prosecution asked for more time to respond, which led the court to adjourn the bail hearing to May 29.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now