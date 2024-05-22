Metro
Verydarkman remanded in police custody for alleged cyberbullying
Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has been remanded in police custody until his next hearing slated for next week Wednesday.
Otse was reportedly arraigned at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday for cyberbullying involving Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike, to which he pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, had applied for bail, but the prosecution asked for more time to respond, which led the court to adjourn the bail hearing to May 29.
