Police in Kwara secure release of abducted child, 11 market women

In a successful operation, a combined team of security forces in Kwara State has rescued a two-year-old child and eleven market women who were abducted last Wednesday.

The victims were reportedly returning home from the Oke-Ode market in Ifelodun Local Government Area when they were waylaid by kidnappers along the Ajase-Ipo/Oke-Ode road near Oyi Bridge. The abduction is believed to have occurred between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the rescue mission. Ejire-Adeyemi stated that security personnel launched a search operation in the surrounding forest after receiving reports of the abduction. The combined efforts resulted in the successful rescue of all twelve individuals.

Toun said: “Eleven market women and a two-year-old child were rescued by the security team, which combed the forest in search of the kidnapped victims. All the victims have been rescued and released to their families.

Read Also: Tinubu’s tough options prevented economic downfall, Shettima asserts

“Some of those injured during the rescue operation were taken to the General Hospital, Share, Ifelodun council and have been discharged after the treatment.”

Also speaking on the incident, Coordinator of Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Olaitan Oyin-Zubair commended the joint security team for its efforts in rescuing all the people abducted by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Oyin-Zubair said: “The gallantry and steadfastness of hunters/vigilante on the successful rescue of all abductees in last Wednesday’s kidnapping along Ajassepo/Okeode Rd by Oyi bridge between Yaru-Olayinka in Ifelodun council of the state is commendable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now