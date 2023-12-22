Reps move to protect children against cyberbullying, internet violence

A bill seeking to protect Nigerian children against cyberbullying and internet violence has passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill titled “Child Online Access Protection Act, 2023,” which is aimed at addressing online violence issues against Nigerian children passed the second reading on Thursday during plenary.

Among others, the bill also seeks “to mandate internet service providers to block access to materials depicting violent conduct, regulate illegal/restricted content irrespective of the host, and remove intimating images and videos shared online that negatively impact children.”

While leading the debate on the floor of the House, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Olumide Osoba, argued that allowing unrestrained access to the internet could damage the health of Nigerian children.

“I stand before you today not just as a legislator but as a parent deeply concerned about the safety of our children in the digital age,” Osoba said.

“In the face of technological advancements, our children encounter unprecedented risks online. The Child Online Access Protection Bill (2023), which I sponsor, is a pivotal initiative to shield the Nigerian child from the perils of online violence and exploitation.

“Raising our children in this era of the internet has become an enduring task. The threat of violence has escalated, affecting our children physically, sexually, and psychologically.

“While we acknowledge the significance of the Nigeria Data Protection Act signed into law on June 12, 2023, it is crucial to recognise the specific vulnerabilities children face in the digital space.

“The internet has become a breeding ground for threats to our children and we cannot afford to underestimate the impact of the internet on our children.

“Every child has the right to be protected from abuse, exploitation, and violence stemming from cyberbullying, cyber-extortion, identity theft, drug trafficking, phishing, and other forms of online abuse.

“Our child protection systems must be extensive and robust, ensuring the well-being and safety of our children,” the Ogun lawmaker said.

