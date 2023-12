Nigerian Army promotes 122 senior officers (Full List)

The Army Council of the Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 122 officers including 47 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 75 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals.

Among those affected in the promotion exercise is Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, who was promoted to the rank of Major General.

A statement issued by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja and made available to newsmen on Friday, said the exercise was approved by the Army Council on Thursday.

According to the statement, those promoted to the rank of Major General include Brig Gen WB Etuk Commandant Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management, Brig Gen JE Osifo Commandant Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration.

“Others are Brigadier General WM Dangana Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig Gen ASM Wase Deputy Director General Land Forces Stimulation Centre Nigeria Operations.

“Also promoted are Brig Gen MA Abdullahi Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Brig Gen BI Alaya Commander Command Engineering Depot, Brig Gen AO Oyelade Director Personnel Planning Army Headquarters Department of personnel Management, Brig Gen OO Arogundade Commandant Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Brig Gen EI Okoro Commander 13 Brigade, Brig Gen CR Nnebeife Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited.

“Also promoted to the rank of Major General are Brig Gen FU Mijinyawa Director Plans Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans, Brig Gen MT Abdullahi Commander 50 Space Command, Brig Gen M Adamu Commander 32 Brigade, Brig Gen ND Shagaya Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Brig Gen ME Onoja Office of the CDS and Brig Gen MO Erebulu Acting Director Psychological Warfare Defence Headquarters.

“Equally elevated to the rank of Major General are Brig Gen BA Ilori Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Ordnance Services, Brig Gen MO Ihanuwaze Director Budget Army Headquarters, Brig Gen O Nwachukwu Director Army Public Relations, Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Brig Gen SI Musa Director Legal Service (Army), Brig Gen M Galadima Commander Command Finance Office and Brig Gen AP Ahmadu Commander 1 Division Ordnance Service.

“Officers promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General are Col Nwakonobi Chief of Staff Headquarters 3 Brigade, Col MC Akin Ojo Commander 41 Engineer Brigade, Col BM Madaki Deputy Director Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team, Col MO Edide Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria, Col KE Inyang Commander 76 ST Brigade, Col OO Nafiu Chief of Staff Office of the Chief of Army Staff, Col PA Zipele Commander Signal Operations Command, Col OA Onasanya Acting Command Guards Brigade, Col MI Amatso Deputy Director Department of Civil Military Affairs, Col CM Akaliro Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation, Col NE Okoloagu Directing Staff Army War College Nigeria, Col AS Bugaje Acting Director Special Forces Infantry Corps Centre, Col AM Kitchner Commander 6 Division Finance and Account, Col SJ Dogo Deputy Chief of Staff Operations Headquarters 82 Division and Col JN Garba Commander 32 Brigade Garrison.

“Others elevated to the rank of Brigadier General are Col PT Gbor Commander 81 Military Intelligence Brigade. Col SO Okoigi Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Col AF Maimagani Acting Director Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic), Col PO Alimekhena Headquarters 81 Division, Col BI George Acting Director Directorate of Dental Services Headquarters Nigerian Army medical Corps, Col IB Gambari Headquarters 63 Brigade and Col AY Emekoma Participant Senior Executive Course 45 National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the statement added has congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and their Families and charged them to redouble their efforts to justify their elevation and the confidence reposed in them.”

