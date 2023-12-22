News
Akwa Ibom NBA calls for immediate release of kidnapped judge, driver
The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded the prompt release of the Administrative judge of Oron Judicial Division, Justice Joy Unwana, and her driver, who were kidnapped by gunmen while returning from court on December 18, 2023.
The NBA made the demand in a statement jointly signed by Augustine Udoh, Ukpong Okodi, Aniefiok Ekwere, Torosco Eyene , Chairmen of NBA Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Oron branches respectively, on Thursday in Uyo.
The lawyers also called on government, law enforcement and security agencies to ensure they work at arresting the criminals behind the abduction as well as the gruesome murder of the police orderly and bring them to justice.
According to the association, the protection of judicial officers and the preservation of the rule of law demands urgent and resolute attention at this time.
The statement reads in part: “The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association in Akwa Ibom State, comprising Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Oron branches, condemns in the strongest term, the utterly reprehensible kidnapping of Justice Joy Unwana, the Administrative Judge of Oron Judicial Division of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, her driver and the gruesome murder of her police orderly on December 18, 2023 along Uyo-Okobo road while returning from court, and hereby call for the prompt intervention of government, law enforcement and security agencies, to not only secure her immediate release but to work at apprehending the criminals behind this dastardly act and bringing them to justice.
“This dastardly and reprehensible act has not only unnerved and agitated our collective consciousness as ministers in the temple of justice but has brought our Judiciary and our Judicial Officers into a heightened state of insecurity, thereby threatening the peaceful realm of the administration of justice.”
