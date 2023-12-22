Police arrests IPOB/ESN commander, traditional ruler over attacks in Imo

A man said to be a Commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ikechukwu Uba, and a 51-year-old traditional ruler of Iso Mgbidi autonomous community, Eze Anozie Augustine Agbarambo, alleged to be sponsoring the network’s activities have been arrested by police operatives.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye on Thursday, adding that the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa stormed the hideout of the suspects in an operation that led to the arrest of three others.

He said: “Following a diligently gathered actionable intelligence on a deadly IPOB/ESN terrorist commander named Ikechukwu Uba, of Emoha Mgbidi, in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, stormed the hideout of the suspects on December 16, 2023, and arrested him and three others.

Read also: Naira slumps further against dollar to N861.91/$1 at the official window

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eastern Security Network terrorist group, commanding Mgbidi axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma Police Station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Omamma.”

Okoye further stated that the suspect “receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out terrorist attacks in the state.”

Throwing light on how the traditional ruler got entangled in the matter, Okoye said: “The suspects provided useful information to the determined operatives that led to the arrest of one of their alleged sponsors, His Royal Highness, Eze Anozie Augustine Agbarambo, ‘m’, 51 years, the traditional ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi autonomous community.

“Two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun and 33 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from his house, during an intense search.

“Investigation is in progress and the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a diligent investigation.”

In a different development, Okoye said operatives of Nekede Divisional Police Headquarters, while on intelligence-led surveillance patrol on December 12, 2023, arrested a suspected kidnapper, Sylvester Humble, ‘m’, of Umuoma Nekede, adding that when he was searched, one locally made pistol in his possession, was recovered.

He said: “In the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted to being a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate, terrorizing the residents of Nekekde and Ihiagwa in Imo State and volunteered useful information that will assist the police in the arrest of his cohorts at large.

“He will be arraigned upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now