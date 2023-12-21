Police to enforce ban of tinted glass, covered number plate in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has resolved to enforce the ban on the use of vehicle tinted glass and covered number plates in the state.

The command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.

The command banned the use of tinted glass and covered number plates by vehicle owners in the state on December 7.

READ ALSO: Police foils kidnap attempt, kills 3 suspects in Katsina

He said the move followed the expiration of the December 11 dateline for motorists with tinted glasses and covered number plates to remove such.

“The command, therefore, find it necessary to ban the use of the above-mentioned, and also enforce it after the expiration of the ultimatum,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now