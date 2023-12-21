Lagos govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government on Thursday reopened the Third Mainland Bridge to commuters in the state after a month of maintenance work.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this in a statement in Ikeja.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to begin ‘comprehensive rehabilitation’ of Third Mainland Bridge November 1

He said: “We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today, December 21, 2023, by 6:00 p.m.”

He added that the entire bridge was now fully accessible to the public.

The commissioner thanked Nigerians for their patience during the closure, saying the government understood the inconvenience the closure may have caused.

The Federal Government had also announced the closure of two ramps in the bridge for repairs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now