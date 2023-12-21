Metro
Lagos govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge
The Lagos State Government on Thursday reopened the Third Mainland Bridge to commuters in the state after a month of maintenance work.
The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this in a statement in Ikeja.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to begin ‘comprehensive rehabilitation’ of Third Mainland Bridge November 1
He said: “We are pleased to announce that parts of the Third Mainland Bridge which were closed last month will reopen today, December 21, 2023, by 6:00 p.m.”
He added that the entire bridge was now fully accessible to the public.
The commissioner thanked Nigerians for their patience during the closure, saying the government understood the inconvenience the closure may have caused.
The Federal Government had also announced the closure of two ramps in the bridge for repairs.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...