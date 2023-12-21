Zamfara Assembly walks out commissioner for insolence

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday walked out the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam.

The commissioner had accompanied Governor Dauda Lawal to the Assembly complex for the presentation of the state’s 2024 budget.

The Speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Moriki, directed the Segment-at-Arm to walk out the commissioner from the chamber a few minutes after he entered the premises.

This followed a motion of urgent importance raised by the member representing the Gummi constituency, Bashir Aliyu, and unanimously adopted by the House.

In the motion, Aliyu reminded the lawmakers of the commissioner’s insolence to the Assembly.

He said that the Assembly had summoned Gajam on three occasions but shunned the invitation and refused to explain why he did not honour the invitations.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Assembly extends tenure of local councils’ administrators

The lawmaker said: “With this therefore, I call on members of the House to kindly support the motion and agree to send out the commissioner from the session, and should henceforth not come to the Assembly complex.”

In his contribution, the member representing Kaura Namoda South constituency, Aminu Kasuwa-Daji, said the commissioner has been very disrespectful to the Assembly and the entire people of the state.

He added that Gajam must publicly apologise to the House and the entire people of the state for his insolence.

Also, the lawmaker representing the Maradun I constituency, Faruk Dosara, asked the House to withdraw its confirmation of the commissioner, and henceforth stop entertaining anything from his ministry.

The motion was unanimously adopted, and the Speaker ordered that Gajam be walked out of the Assembly’s chamber.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now