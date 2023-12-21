Military authorities claim troops killed 40 suspected terrorists in Northern Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops operating in different theatres killed 40 suspected terrorists, and apprehended 259 others, including criminals across the country last week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces across the country in Abuja.

He said the troops conducted synchronized ground and air strikes on terrorist enclaves and hideouts during the period.

The spokesman added that the troops recovered 72 assorted weapons and 338 assorted ammunition as well as rescued 80 kidnapped hostages during the week.

According to him, troops recovered 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and one PKM barrel among others.

Buba said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised seven terrorists, arrested eight, and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages during the period.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised four terrorists, arrested 16, and rescued eight kidnapped hostages as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

“In the North West, men of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised nine terrorists, arrested six others, and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages.

“They also recovered four AK-47 rifles, two Dane guns, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 84 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, and 19 magazines, amongst others.”

