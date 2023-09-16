Soludo’s Finance Commissioner, Onejeme, resigns

The Anambra State Commissioner for Finance, Ifeatu Onejeme, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Though the circumstances leading to Onejeme’s resignation were not made public, the state governor, Charles Soludo, is said to have accepted the resignation which was handed in on Thursday.

A statement issued on Friday in Awka and made available to journalists by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, confirmed the resignation of Onejeme who was appointed by Soludo at the beginning of his administration.

“While accepting his resignation, Governor Charles Soludo commended his meritorious service to the government and the people of Anambra State,” Aburime said.

“In a statement accepting the resignation, Governor Soludo wrote:

“On behalf of the government and great people of Anambra State, I wish to express our gratitude for your commitment, professionalism and great service to Anambra State over the past nine and half years as Commissioner.

Read also: Anambra tourism commissioner resigns, urges Obiano to take charge of his govt

“I particularly appreciate your services over the past year and five months as you worked diligently to facilitate a seamless transition from the previous administration to the current one.

“While we will miss your services, I appreciate your personal and family circumstances that warrant the resignation.

“Here is wishing you success in your future endeavours and hope that you will continue to avail your services in the development of Anambra/Nigeria in other spheres. With all best wishes.”

Aburime added that the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake has been directed by Soludo to oversee the Ministry of Finance until a substantive Commissioner is nominated to take over the Ministry.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now