Akpabio dismisses rumours of plot by lawmakers to change Senate leadership

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, dismissed rumours of plots by lawmakers to change the leadership of the Red Chamber.

Reports on the imminent change of the Senate leadership surfaced on social media during the week.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said the National Assembly under his leadership was stable and harmonious.

He said the reports were complete imaginations and laced with malice to achieve what senators were yet to comprehend.

Akpabio stressed that the Senate cannot be distracted by innuendo and what appeared to be a syndicated media attack from outside the National Assembly.

The statement read: “Senators are presently concluding their holidays in their constituencies and other places they have chosen to spend their time after the rigours of the inauguration and ministerial screening and other constructive engagements.

“All senators are also refreshing themselves ahead of the resumption, therefore, any suggestions that they are presently engaged in other subversive plots against the institution is rather uncharitable.

“It is mostly uncharitable for those senators who initially did not support the emergence of the leadership but who have all unanimously endorsed the Akpabio-led leadership.

“Continuing to link these senators with needless conspiracy with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind.”

