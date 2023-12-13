Sanwo-Olu presents 2024 budget estimate of N2.2tr to Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N2.2 trillion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Sanwo-Olu, who presented the appropriation bill captioned: “Budget of Renewal,” at the Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja, said N1.22 trillion was set aside as capital expenditure and N1.02 trillion for recurrent spending by the government next year.

READ ALSO: Lagos needs N7tr to boost infrastructure, other amenities – Sanwo-Olu

He said the budget would further cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and other economic hardships in the state.

The governor stressed that the process of putting the budget together was guided by his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.+ Agenda.

The budget, according to Sanwo-Olu, will consolidate the achievements recorded by his government since 2019.

