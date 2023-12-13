Politics
Bayelsa LP candidate asks tribunal to disqualify Diri, Sylva
The Labour Party governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, on Wednesday the the election petition tribunal to disqualify Governor Douye Diri, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Timipre Sylva, from the November 11 governorship election in the state.
Eradiri, who addressed the party stakeholders at ward and local government levels in Yenagoa, rejected the results of the election.
The LP candidate insisted that he was the only eligible candidate who scored the valid votes cast and deserved to be declared as the state’s duly elected governor.
Eradiri said he approached the tribunal after he thoroughly assessed the outcome of the poll.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on November 12 declared Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election ahead of Sylva, a former minister of state for petroleum resources.
The LP candidate finished third in the exercise.
He said: “After the election, we said we were going to look at the issues, and I am here to officially inform the party’s leadership that we have gone to court, and we pray the court to declare me winner.
“The reason is that the PDP and APC produced candidates that were not eligible to contest the elections, and I won the valid votes cast in the election, so I should be declared governor of Bayelsa.
“There are issues of eligibility of the two candidates, and that is my reason for going to the tribunal. Many people have lost hope in the judiciary but that small thread we held on to is the basis for me to challenge the declaration.
“After studying the entire process, I have asked the tribunal to declare me governor. With the spread of my 950 votes you will see that in seven out of the eight local governments, I got the constitutional requirements, so if you invalidate the PDP and APC votes, I should be declared winner.
“However, if the court decides they’ll look the other way, we will still challenge it because of that small thread of hope we still believe that there are people of integrity in the judiciary and that is what we are holding on to.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...