Bayelsa: Sylva alleges security agents ‘playing’ on the side of PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, on Saturday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and security agents of harassing his supporters.

Sylva, who addressed journalists after he cast his vote at Ward 4, Unit 4 in the Brass local government area of the state, alleged that the Nigerian Army and other security agents are “playing on the side of the PDP.”

He added that an APC supporter was shot during violence in Yenagoa.

The former governor, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the election.

Sylva said: “There is a lot of violence from the PDP trying to molest our voters with security agents.

“In fact, in some cases, it is believed by our people that we are running the election, not against PDP, but against security agents but we are containing it.

“I will say there is a lot of improvement on the part of INEC but things could get better.”

